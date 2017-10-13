Meeting to address changes in Clemson downtown

Everyone is invited to an informal drop-in meeting this month to consider traffic changes in the College Avenue corridor in downtown Clemson. The public input session will be 3 to 7 pm Monday, October 23 at the CAT bus office. The city seeks feedback from the public on such ideas as prohibiting on-street parking, building a new parking deck, bicycle traffic, sidewalk widths, cut-thru traffic, and public transit. Drafts of ideas developed during earlier meetings will be available. The design firm Alta will present its ideas for College Avenue during the October 23 drop-in at 3, 4, 5, and 6 pm.

