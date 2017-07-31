Miles Standish to make talk on total solar eclipse

A talk “Total Solar Eclipse of 2017: as seen through Oconee County” will be given at 3 pm Tuesday, August 15 at the Salem Library Branch of the Oconee Public Library System. That’s six days before the ballyhooed event. The speaker will be Miles Standish, an Oconee County resident who spent most of his working career at Caltech’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. According to the library announcement of the talk, on “August 21, 2107 the centerline of a solar eclipse will pass through Waterford Pointe and will continue southeastward through Clemson, passing less than a mile from the OLLI building in Patrick Square.” Points of the Standish talk will be: What causes a solar eclipse? When will it occur? How does one watch it? From where do you watch it? What can one expect to see? What should one look for? How long will it last? The first people who arrive for the talk receive their own approved eclipse viewing glasses.

