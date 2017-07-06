Millers disengage from Westminster Fire Department

Charles and Jennifer Miller are leaving Westminster Fire Department for which they have devoted years of service.  In a sense, their decisions to no longer fight fires are a result of the city’s budget squabble.  City Councilman Charles Miller spent 32 years as a volunteer fire fighter; his wife, Jennifer, has chosen to step down after 10 years as a paid fire fighter.  Mr. Miller told 101.7/WGOG NEWS that his wife’s decision to resign adds up to one of the three fire department positions that have been eliminated as part of the cuts to arrive at a balanced budget.  Mr. Miller said when he ran for office last year he received an ethics opinion that it was OK for him to serve on council and as a volunteer fire fighter so long as he would not be gaining financially.  But the disagreement over whether the city should keep its fire department convinced him to resign as a volunteer.  In the case of Mrs. Miller her decision to resign as a paid fire fighter was her’s alone, according to Mr. Miller, and not that of the city’s.