Moon and Pollock train for make or break test

Oconee’s new part time magistrates have started two-week training in Columbia. One week is devoted to civil jurisprudence; the other, is criminal. At the end there will be a test, which both Erin Moon and Dan Pollock must pass to be certified. Their boss, however, Chief Oconee Magistrate Todd Simmons, says he has no doubt that both Moon and Pollock will pass. And once they do, the two will divide time holding bond court at the Oconee Detention Center. On a rotating basis, the county’s three-full-time magistrates–Simmons, Blake Norton and Will Derrick–will hold bond hearings for those jailed at Walhalla.

