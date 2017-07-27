Motorcyclist dead after accident near Seneca

State troopers report the death of a motorcyclist after an accident last night near Seneca. Patrol spokesman Bill Ryne says a motorcycle around 8:30 left Return Church Road, crossed the center line, and hit a mailbox. The helmeted rider was ejected. The accident scene near Oconee’s sewer treatment plant. Coroner Karl Addis says the victim was Jason Andrew Harbin, 24-year old resident of Tokeena Road. Trooper Ryne says the motorcyclist was airlifted to Oconee Memorial, but died there. According to Addis, Harbin died in the emergency department about 90 minutes after the accident.

