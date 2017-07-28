Mountain Rest telescope will point to the eclipse

The Mountain Rest Observatory will see action on the day of the total eclipse of the sun. Everyone seems to be in anticipation of the rare event. Especially the amateurs who man the site. Clemson scientist Andrew Mount says astronomers who will apply a telescope August 21 belong to the Chauga Village Astronomers and the Clemson Area Astronomers. Mount told us yesterday: “I just saw a NOAA forecast this morning that said there’s a 76% probability of clear skies up at Mountain Rest on the day of the event. A molecular biologist at Clemson, Mount and others helped establish the Mountain Rest Observatory in 2014. It sits off the Taylor Creek Road beyond a cornfield on land that Charles Moxley cleared. There may be no better place in Oconee than Mountain Rest, from which to peer into a telescope for a view of the night sky.

