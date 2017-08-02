Multiple charges against Seneca man

An investigation that started with a complaint about in-appropriate touching of children led to the arrest of a 67-year old Seneca man. The Oconee Sheriff’s Office this afternoon identified Calvin Carroll Cochran of S. Gate Drive as having been arrested and charged with multiple offenses of kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree, and disseminating obscene material to a minor under 12. According to the Sheriff’s Office account, it’s believed one boy and three girls were asked to come into the house under the threat of violence and that law enforcement would be called if they didn’t. Sheriff Crenshaw issued this statement: “These children were outside playing which is something that all of us enjoyed doing when we were children and were lured to come into this defendant’s home by threats of violence and a threat to call law enforcement if they failed to comply.”

