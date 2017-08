Multiple charges have been placed against a 67-year old Seneca man. Today’s Oconee Detention Center booking report shows Calvin Carroll Cochran charged with two offenses of criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree; four charges of kidnapping; and four charges of disseminating obscene material to minors. According to Jimmy Watt, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, details of Cochran’s arrest will be announced this afternoon.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+