Nate delivers a deluge of rain

The rains from Tropical Storm Nate delivered hard downpours across Oconee County. For a time last night, Oconee County was under a tornado warning. The official Walhalla measurement: 5.07″. But other than damage to a downtown Walhalla building, no major problems are reported this morning. The storm proved too much for the roof of the former Arthur Brown building in Walhalla. This morning there is a yellow tape around that building, which is home to a Confederate flag and memorabilia store. Building owner Jared Ketterman and city councilman Tjay Bagwell last night had a look at the building, and Bagwell told 101.7/WGOG NEWS that the roof collapse took place in the back of the building. Windows were blown out in the section that was the former Martha’s Marketplace and Café. According to Bagwell, no one was hurt.

