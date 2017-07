A lightning strike disabled Westminster’s two raw water pumps. The lightning show that nature put on Friday night in Walhalla was also costly. Scott Parris, utilities superintendent, says lightning took out three Walhalla water pumps and the main control computer. In a report to city council, Parris said new motor equipment will cost $8,400.00. Lightning downtown also hit the flagpole at Arby’s and ruptured a Main Street water main.

