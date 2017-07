Walhalla-Nellie Mae Carter Blackwell, 101, wife of the late Berman Brennecker Blackwell of 119 Blackwell Drive died June 30, 2017 at her residence. Graveside services will be held 3:30 PM, Monday July 3, 2017 at Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held 1-3 PM prior to the service at Sandifer Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

