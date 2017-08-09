“Never more worried about our world than now,” Graham says

Senator Lindsey Graham asked Seneca Rotarians to pray for President Trump, saying the first-year President has inherited the worst mess he’s seen in 25 years–referring to the tensions over whether the U-S and North Korea will soon go to war. Graham says the security team that Trump has put together in 25 years and neither North Korea nor China should under estimate what Trump says he’ll do. In one of several appearances across the Upstate today, Graham included China in his warning because that country, Graham says, can be influential in tamping down the threats of the North Korean leader and is likely to intercede on the side of peace if it feels the U-S is serious about what its intentions would be in a given circumstance.

