New guardian of the election process

Oconee County welcomes a new member of the board of elections and registration. He’s former Charlotte, North Carolina area resident James R. Murray, who brings a background of election service to his new post. Murray, along with the holdover members of the board, received the oath of office during a ceremony this afternoon at Pine Street, the county administrative offices. Besides Murray, board members are Edna Reid, Bobbie Wilhite, Webb Smathers, and Flo Riley, the chairman. The board has several duties, perhaps the most important of which is to certify the results of elections.

