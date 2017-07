The Oconee Chapter of the NAACP gave Seneca leaders a proposal last night to enhance the section of S. 6th TREET named for Martin Luther King. The NAACP’S George Anderson said banners hung a few years ago to denote Ming Way have deteriorated, and his organization wants to see King Way become an historic attraction. A city official tells 101.7/WGOG NEWS the proposal would requires a lot of planning and coordination.

