“Not going to be a quick trial”

In the first statements in the murder trial of Kenneth Strother Collins, the jury was requested to listen closely to witness testimony as they weigh the evidence of what happened on a January night in 2015 at a Walhalla home. Deputy Solicitor Lindsey Simmons hinted the trial won’t go quickly. The prosecution seeks a guilty verdict against Collins. He is charged with murder, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the stabbing death of Jeremy Lee Little. Little was stabbed twice at 505 N. Laurel Street, but defense attorney Angela Lane says Collins did not inflict the fatal stab wound. She claims her client inflicted the non-fatal wound and blamed the fatal one on a third person in the house. And Lane predicted the jury will hear prosecution witnesses who’ve changed their stories since the night of the incident nearly three years ago. There likely will be agreement, however, that those at the home had used drugs. The prosecution called as its first witness Walhalla policeman Robbie Johnson.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+