Oconee burglary case expands

The burglary case against two Oconeeans has expanded. The Sheriff’s Office announces that Emmanuel Alejandro Hernandez of Dixon Road, Westminster and Amy Nicole Carranza of Davis Mill Road, Seneca were arrested Thursday on charges of 3rd degree burglary and grand larceny at a building on Coneross Creek Road. A motorcycle, among other items, was taken. Deputies found the motorcycle in the Seneca area. An investigator further obtained warrants charging Hernandez and Carranza in a separate probe of burglaries at A and M Hillside Drive, Westminster. Pots and pans were taken from the camper; power tools and chainsaw from the storage building.

