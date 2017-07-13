Oconee County Council sets agenda

Matters related to economic development and building codes are on the agenda for next week’s Oconee Council meeting. In title only, there’s first reading of an ordinance for a fee-in-place-of-tax agreement for the code-named “Project Maxwell.” That project has been referred to as an existing Oconee-based firm looking to grow in Oconee instead of at its international location. The council is to consider first and final reading of a resolution to authorize the construction of a speculative building in the Golden Corner Commerce Park and the use of a Santee Cooper economic development loan program for the funds. The agenda calls for an executive session to approve the use of RCI of Pacolet for plan review and commercial building inspections. Council meets 6 pm Tuesday.

