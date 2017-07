At noon today, the Oconee County Roads and Bridges Department will close to thru traffic part of a road near SC 183–the Walhalla-Westminster. Asphalt patching will take place on Old Georgia Road between SC 183/the Walhalla-Westminster Highway and Stewart Road. Kyle Reid, assistant director, says local residents will have access to their homes with minimal delay and every effort will be made to minimize inconvenience. Anticipated work finish date is tomorrow.

