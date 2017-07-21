Oconee jobless rate jumps to 4.4%

The state’s unemployment rate fell slightly between May and June. At the same time, the rate for Oconee rose eight-tenths of a percentage point. South Carolina unemployment is now 4%–while Oconee went from 3.6% in May to 4.4% in June. Good news is that out of a workforce of nearly 35,000 people, nearly 33,500 are gainfully employed. The 4.4% rate translates to 1,500 unemployed Oconeeans who are actively trying to find new works. The national jobless rate in May was also 4.4%.

