Oconee jobless rate jumps to 4.4%

The state’s unemployment rate fell slightly between May and June.  At the same time, the rate for Oconee rose eight-tenths of a percentage point.  South Carolina unemployment is now 4%–while Oconee went from 3.6% in May to 4.4% in June.  Good news is that out of a workforce of nearly 35,000 people, nearly 33,500 are gainfully employed.  The 4.4% rate translates to 1,500 unemployed Oconeeans who are actively trying to find new works.  The national jobless rate in May was also 4.4%.