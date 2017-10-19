Oconee requests park master plans

Out of a meeting yesterday came a request of Duke Energy to prepare master plans for a couple of park ideas that Oconee County has been tossing around. Scott Moulder, county administrator, says the county has requested a master plan from Duke on the much talked about idea of Oconee County converting Fall Creek Landing on Lake Keowee into its fourth county park. And Moulder said the county has asked Duke for a second master plan covering a proposition for Oconee to acquire additional acreage adjoining the county’s High Falls Park, also on Lake Keowee.

