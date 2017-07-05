Oconee traffic stop lands Georgia man in jail

A Douglasville, Georgia man went to jail after a Friday night traffic stop at Fair Play. According to the Oconee Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop occurred at SC 59 and Cleveland Creek Roadand resulted after a deputy saw a vehicle moving at fast speed. Jose Alberto Flores-Del Angel was first issued a ticket for no South Carolina driver’s license and later charged with trafficking cocaine. A hold has been placed on Flores-Del Angel by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement service.