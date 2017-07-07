Old Cateechee Mill catches fire

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office assisted fire departments that responded to a structure fire at the old Cateechee Mill on Cateechee Trail not far from the Town of Norris. A resident called at approximately 1:30pm yesterday afternoon and stated that the building was on fire. Resources from the following departments were on scene attempting to contain and beat down the fire:

Norris Fire Department

Central Fire Department

Six Mile Fire Department

Liberty Fire Department

Clemson University Fire Department

The old facility is not operational and the extent of damages is unknown at the time of this release but expected to be substantial. The nature and cause of fire is unknown as the investigation is in preliminary stage. The Sheriff’s Office has received information that children were seen in the street not far from the old mill near the time when the fire may have started but it is unknown as to whether they are in any way connected to what happened.