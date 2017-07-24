Outage to affect One Tone customers

One Tone Telecom customers in its Walhalla service area will temporarily lose internet service for parts of Friday and Saturday. According to the company announcement, “On Friday, July 28th at 6:00 PM we will begin our Migration and relocation of the Walhalla Network Operations Center.” One Tone Telecom customers in Mountain Rest, Choehee Valley, and Long Creek will also be affected by the outage. “We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this scheduled outage but it is unavoidable and necessary in order to complete the network migration from County facilities as well as enhance our network and service offerings,” the announcement states. Service is expected to be restored by Saturday afternoon.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+