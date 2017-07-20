Pardon the mess at Walhalla Elementary

With four weeks before classes start, the campus at Walhalla Elementary School on Fowler Road remains a construction zone–especially the entry road and the parking. It’s a question that trustee Jerry Lee posed at this week’s board meeting. District administrators are relaying words of assurance from the contractor that the school will be ready first day August 17. Among the additions are a first-time sprinkler system, a new campouts interior drive, and new parking. At mid-year the new gym should be ready.

