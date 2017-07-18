Partial former courthouse demolition likely, developer says

Tom Markovich said last night that it’s likely he and his partner will start “initial partial” demolition of the former Oconee Courthouse to help prepare the property for conversion to a hotel. Markovich acknowledges the calendar is fast-turning to the end of August–when the extended building lease with the county is due to expire. The developers still don’t have their needed state and federal approvals for official historic designation which will give them a green light to qualify for construction tax credits, and Markovich blames that on a backlog at the state Department of Archives and History in Columbia. By partial demolition and general cleanup, Markovich admits, the public will at the least have visible proof that something tangible is being done.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+