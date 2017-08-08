Partners for Progress urged to get political

Josh Holliday and Jennifer Crawford are headed for the political sidelines in Walhalla. Mayor Edwards last night said both are parents of young children, and he understands why they’ve decided to not run for re-election to city council in November. Still that leaves opportunity for other Walhallans to serve their city, and the mayor last night implored the members of Partners for Progress to consider candidacies. Or, if they don’t, perhaps, they’ll urge others to run, Edwards suggested.

