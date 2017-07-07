Personal dispute leads to fatal shooting in Seneca

The Seneca police have named a 31-year old Clemson man their suspect in yesterday’s fatal shooting at an apartment complex. Announcement by Chief John Covington states that Keena Jerome Brown of Spencer Street , Clemson has been arrested and jailed on a temporary custody order for the charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. An apparent personal dispute between Brown and the victim, Ricky Antonio Nickles, according to Covington , is reported to have spurred the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing. The police chief confirmed that 28-year old Nickles was arrested Monday on the charge of possession of a stolen gun from Anderson County . During the 1 o’clock hour yesterday afternoon, the police went to Seneca Gardens Apartments near the southern end of the city to investigate reports of shots fired. They found a man on the ground between two of the apartment units. Officers tried live-saving efforts until EMS arrived; however, Nickles died at the scene.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+