Pioneer issues an all-clear!

Customers of Pioneer Rural Water District are being notified this morning that restrictions are being lifted. Terry Pruitt, general manager, says, “It seems like everything is in working order. Pioneer will lift the restriction and call all of our customers if you would announce it for us as well.” Those restrictions, implemented yesterday, requested customers to cut out all unnecessary use of water while Pioneer’s wholesale supplier, Westminster, repaired a pump at its intake on the Chauga River.

