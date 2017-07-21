Potential email security breach

A potential security breach involving email has been discovered at Southern Wesleyan University in Central. Southern Wesleyan administrators are investigating what’s described as “inadvertent emails” sent by the book vendor to students. According to a notification to students from Dr. Tonya Strickland, university provost, those emails may have contained student identification information. Students were told to delete the email and not to forward it to anyone else. Strickland said, “eCampus was alerted to this issue and responded quickly by freezing students’ accounts and resetting students’ passwords.”

VK Facebook Twitter Google+