Pre-trial Pioneer case hearing called off

At least one pre-trial issue in Seneca v. Pioneer Rural Water has apparently been settled by the cancellation this morning in Anderson of a motion hearing at which the attorney for Pioneer’s consultant firm would have moved to quash a subpoena. That subpoena would have sought information related to the water plant project from Design South Professionals. By yesterday, however, there had been speculation the hearing would be cancelled if attorneys on both sides reached agreement. And a source-in-place-to know told us this morning that it’s his understanding that the plaintiffs and the defendants, in fact, reached such an agreement. The overall issues–the challenge to whether Pioneer may proceed with the plant construction–remain on schedule to be decided by a civil court judge during an August 28 court week in Walhalla.

