Preliminary hearing set for murder defendant

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a Clemson man arrested last month and charged in the shooting death of a man at an apartment complex. Keena Jerome Brown will go into the Friday, August 18 hearing charged with murder and possession of weapon during a violent crime in the death of Ricky Nickles July 6 at the Seneca Gardens Apartments. According to the August 18 docket, Deputy Solicitor Lindsey Simmons will represent the State and attorney Wilson Burr will represent defendant Brown.

