“Project Maxwell” could be a BIG ONE

Oconee’s chief economic development recruiter, Richard Blackwell, is touting the likelihood that an existing county company is just a couple of months away from announcing an expansion that Blackwell says would be the largest for the county since the then Duke Power announced its nuclear plant project in the 1960s. But that isn’t all. Blackwell says a French company has selected Oconee for its new operations, though it is small in nature. He credits Dave Eldridge of the Oconee incubator project with landing it. “Announcement in coming weeks,” Blackwell this morning informed the board of the Oconee Economic Alliance.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+