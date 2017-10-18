Prosecution calls witnesses

State’s witnesses testified during the afternoon part of the murder trial at the Oconee Courthouse. At one point yesterday, the Walhalla police chief, a sheriff’s investigator, and a former Walhalla policeman testified in consecutive fashion. Matt Patterson said he gathered crime scene evidence including what he called a steak knife and a revolver. Kenneth Strother Collins is standing trial, charged with three offenses: murder, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Collins is accused of stabbing to death Jeremy Lee Little at a Walhalla home in 2015. The defense has indicated it will offer a case of self-defense.

