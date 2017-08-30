Pruitt leaves stand, followed by Phillips

Additional questions this morning from the plaintiffs to Terry Pruitt, general manager of Pioneer Rural Water District. Plaintiffs’ attorney Hunter Freeman asked why Pioneer had concluded that, by staying with the municipal supply contracts, it would have faced annual 4.5% wholesale increases when during the period of 2013-17 Westminster did not raise its charge and Seneca raised its charge only 1.2% a year. But when asked why Pioneer declined to a lock-in of 1.2% increase in what the cities would charge, Pruitt said the water district was not comfortable with a clause which would allow further rate increases provided 90-day written notice was given. Another key issue during the Pruitt testimony this morning was the extent to which Pioneer would have been responsible to pay for Seneca and Westminster system improvements so the cities could pump water to Pioneer in the future. Those improvements had been estimated $9.5 million. Officials of the cities testified yesterday that they would have absorbed those costs and spread over their entire customer bases. When Freeman asked whether it was true that Pioneer would have had to pay only about one-half of the cost of the infrastructure improvements, Pruitt replied, “I don’t know that to be the case.” The plaintiff followed its questioning of Pruitt by calling Donald Phillips of Design South, project manager.

