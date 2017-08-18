PVS Sensors/Nacan LLC a Project “Win” for Oconee

For several weeks, a new construction sign has appeared on SC 28 near the Poplar Spring Road bridge announcing a new manufacturing operation. Richard Blackwell, economic development recruiter, said at this morning’s board meeting it’s a project by industrialist Peter Leroy for an addition to his Dynamic Fluid operation. Blackwell said, “It will bring new investment and job creation. The OEA, thanks to Duke Energy, helped this firm by getting the power lines moved to allow construction of a new building.” The board of Oconee Economic Alliance was told that Leroy recently registered the name NACAN LLC.”

VK Facebook Twitter Google+