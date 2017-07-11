Railroad book author to speak in Walhalla

Early reviews of the history book that a Seneca man written on the Blue Ridge Railroad are favorable, according to what some of the readers are telling 101.7/WGOG NEWS. Dr. James Johnson spent years researching and then writing the history of the railroad that would have connected South Carolina–thru Walhalla and parts of Oconee—to Tennessee. It was a project that got as far as Oconee’ Stumphouse Tunnels but ground to a permanent halt around the time of the Civil War. Johnson will sell copies of his book and make a presentation during an event 1 to 3 pm Saturday at the Oconee Heritage Center in Walhalla.

