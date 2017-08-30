Rain could impact last hurrah of summer

The Oconee State Park superintendent is hoping the rain forecast for the next couple of days won’t put a damper on Labor Day weekend activities at the highway 107 park. As things stand now, all campsites and cabins are reserved, according to Joanna White, park superintendent. A sure sign that summer is ending is the fact that 8 o’clock Friday night will be the last barn square dance for the summer. Without the use of the swimming lake, Oconee State Park has concentrated on other recreation activities. And White says it has been a good summer. They are looking forward to rain that will help replenish the drained lake–now about three feet from the desired mark. The state park was also a popular place to be for the eclipse–an estimated 2,500 people took in the spectacle there on August 21. So many park visitors that all parking spaces were taken by the noon hour.

