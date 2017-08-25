Politicians emerge for municipal elections

With the deadline to run fast approaching, there are additions to the fields of candidates in the November municipal elections in Walhalla and Westminster. In Walhalla, Robbie Burrell is the third candidate for the available three council seats. Others running are Josh Roberts and Dennis Owens. The candidate field in Westminster has its first hopefuls for the council seat offering a two-year unexpired term. They are A-T Caywood and Randy Chrisley, brother of Todd Chrisley, star of a cable TV network reality series. Three other Westminster residents are running for three seats that offer four-year terms. They are challenger Eddie Turner, and incumbents Bill Brockington and Yousef Mefleh. The elections take place November 7, and the deadline to file with the county election office is noon Monday.

