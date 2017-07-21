RCI’s role with Oconee on “as needed basis”

After an Oconee County Council executive session this week, a Spartanburg company has more defined role with the county’s building codes department. Scott Moulder, county administrator, describes RCI of Pacolet’s role on an “as needed basis.” He said, “We are not contracting with them for full inspection services anymore. They will perform commercial plan review and inspections” He used a baseball analogy to describe the role, saying RCI will be “available in the bullpen should we have a busy schedule and need some fill-in for residential inspections.” County Building Codes is moving forward with three county-employed inspectors, instead of four.

