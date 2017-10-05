Rehabilitation project for the 123 Seneca By-Pass

Three Oconee County road projects have made the list for South Carolina road pavement improvements for 2018. Two of those projects are in Seneca, one of them on the busy 123 By-Pass. In advance of committing state and federal monies for the work, the public has a chance to make comments that are to be provided to the state DOT Commission before final decisions. Chip Bentley, a staff member of the Appalachian Council of Governments in Greenville, has identified the proposed Oconee projects as nearly two miles of the 123 By-Pass, from Walnut Street to W-N 1st; nearly one mile of S. 4th Street; and 3.5 miles of U-S 123 between Westminster and the Georgia line. Through the business day of Tuesday, October 17, both the DOT offices in Columbia and the A-COG offices in Greenville are accepting public comments.

