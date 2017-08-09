Removal of mayor’s cabin debated in Westminster

A late September deadline looms for the Westminster mayor to remove his riverside cabin from city property. And last night Mayor Brian Ramey and Councilman Doug Williams argued about the time it has taken to satisfy the council’s directive. Williams accused Ramey of faking a document, but the mayor said the councilman’s account was wrong. Last summer Williams and the rest of council gave Ramey a deadline of September 28 this year. But Ramey says he has to wait until he’s able to produce a forester’s plan that satisfies concerns of Upstate Forever about trees that would have to be cut for the cabin removal. The city previously entered a conservation agreement with Upstate Forever that restricts what can be done on property in the vicinity of the Chauga River.

