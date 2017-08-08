Richard Harper to pen personal letter to the DOT

Walhalla’s Richard Harper has carried hope for months that the South Carolina DOT will eventually allow his city to plant trees in the Streetscape medians. Harper, at last night’s Partners for Progress meeting, said the DOT is worried about accidents. “They are worried that someone will hit a tree.” Harper is undeterred. He’s going to try a personal letter next month to the DOT. Meantime, Mayor Edwards says his city will ask volunteers next month to help put plants in the ground in the medians and on the sidewalk sides of Main Street–as part of the beautification contract awarded earlier this year to Patti Hutchinson.

