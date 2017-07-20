Roads Bill includes Oconee County work

The new South Carolina Roads Bill, along with increased funds from the legislature, makes possible re-surfacing and re-habilitation projects in 27 counties, including Oconee. The DOT today announced that the projects will cover nearly 200 miles of paving work around the state and are valued at $26.5 million. The projects are part of SCDOT’s increased re-surfacing program and the local County Transportation Committee programs in Oconee, Aiken, Berkeley, and Georgetown counties. In Oconee, 13.8 miles are to be covered: E. Fairplay Boulevard, N. Laurel Street, North Lake Drive, Feltman Road, Outz Road, Katelynn Lane, W. Fairplay Boulevard, Doug Hollow Road, and S. Friendship Road. New revenues from the Roads Bill are expected to begin to accumulate in 45 to 60 days

