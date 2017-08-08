Seneca, SC — Robert Alan “Bob” Harris, 81, husband of Jane Harris, of Seneca, passed away peacefully August 5th, surrounded by his family at GHS Cottingham Hospice House. He valiantly fought cancer for over 16 years. A 2:00 PM funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 8th, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Walhalla, with burial in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service in the church fellowship hall at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, Bob asks that donations be made to Oconee County Veterans Council Relief Fund, in care of Oconee County Veterans Affairs, 223-C Kenneth Street, Walhalla, SC 29691 or St. John’s Lutheran Church, 301 W Main St, Walhalla, SC 29691. Davenport Funeral Home is assisting the family.

