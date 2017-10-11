Seneca, SC — Robert “Bob” Hunt passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 3rd in Seneca, SC at the age of 89 due to complication of pneumonia. He is preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Hunt. Funeral service with full military honors is scheduled for Saturday October 14 at MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery located at 140 Inway Dr, Anderson, SC 29621. Pastor Tim Sheriff will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Robert’s life. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

