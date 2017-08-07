Westminster-Rodney Keaton, 54, husband of Angela Harvell Keaton, of 398 Chauga Road passed away Friday, August 4, 2017 at Oconee Memorial Hospital. Graveside services will be held 11 am, Monday, August 7, 2017 at Heritage Memorial Gardens. Flowers are accepted or donations in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058. The family is at the home of the parents, Rodney and Shirley Keaton, 297 Bertha Allen Road, Westminster, SC 29693. Memorials may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

