Roger Eades

Walhalla, SC — Roger Lee Eades, 53, husband of Kathy “Red” Jewell, of 210 Nectarine Circle, Walhalla, SC, died Saturday, July 1, 2017. Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 PM Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 4:00 PM Wednesday, prior to the service, at Davenport Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to White Stone Church. Dinner will be served following the service at the home of Christopher Hughes, 520 Adams Sullivan Road, Walhalla. Everyone is invited.

