Ronald O’Neal Riggs

Ronald Riggs, 84, husband of Donna E. Riggs, of 210 Elizabeth Circle, Walhalla died Saturday at Manna Health and Rehab. The funeral will be 4 pm Wednesday at West Union Presbyterian Church; burial in Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery with full military honors. The family receives friends from 6 to 8 pm Tuesday at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted. Memorials may be made to: Oconee Presbyterian Service Fund, Seneca Presbyterian Church, 115 W-S 1st Street, Seneca, SC 289678 or to the DAR School, POB 8, Tamassee, SC 29686. Family members are at their homes.

