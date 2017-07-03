Room for savings

Edda Cammick believes the newly-adopted budget for Oconee County is a step in the right direction toward a leaner and more efficient government, but there is more to be accomplished. Cammick, chairwoman of the Oconee County Council who also chairs the budget committee, says there’s room for the county and the school district to consolidate some services. The council recently told Scott Moulder, the county administrator, to re-start talks with the district about consolidating such services as facilities maintenance and procurement.

