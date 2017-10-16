Rosie Lila James Rholetter

WESTMINSTER-Rosie Lila James Rohletter, 93, widow of the late Sam Rohletter, formally of Brasstown, died, Friday, October 13, 2017, at Seneca Health and Rehab. Funeral Services will be held 11 am on Monday, October 16, 2017 at Souls Harbor Baptist Church with the Reverend Thomas Watson officiating. Burial will follow in Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Sunday, October 15, 2017 at Sandifer Funeral Home. The family is at respective homes. Memorials in her memory may be made C/O Sandifer Funeral Home, PO Box 69, Westminster, SC 29693 A condolence message may be sent to the family by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

